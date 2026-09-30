SWAT team responds after person found dead in Del Cerro

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A SWAT team has responded after a person was found dead at a Del Cerro apartment complex on Wednesday.

According to the San Diego Police Department, Northbound College Avenue is closed at Del Cerro Boulevard due to the incident.

Police say the incident began when an employee asked officers to conduct a wellness check on an individual who didn't show up for work.

After arriving at the apartment complex on the 5700 block of College Avenue, an individual was found dead at the scene.

Neighbors told police they heard gunshots earlier in the day. SDPD said they are using drones to search for any possible suspects.