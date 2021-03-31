SWAT team called to downtown San Diego trolley station after passenger seen with gun

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A SWAT team was called to the downtown San Diego trolley station following reports of a man with a gun.

According to San Diego Police, a man was spotted with a gun inside one of the MTS train cars just before 9 p.m. on the 1200 block of Imperial Avenue.

Police say a man was inside the train threatening to harm himself.

After everyone was evacuated from the train, the man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone who needs help now can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) and text "HOME" to 741741 for the crisis line. Crisis support in Spanish is available at 1-888-628-9454.