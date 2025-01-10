SWAT standoff in Rolando ends with suspect surrendering

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A SWAT standoff at a home in Rolando lasted for roughly four and a half hours until the suspect surrendered to San Diego police officers.

ABC 10News' Breaking Newstracker monitored this story overnight: The standoff started around 1:30 a.m. and by about 6 a.m., the suspect surrendered.

The scene on Madeline Street, near College and El Cajon Boulevard, remained active as of 6:30 a.m. The San Diego Police Department asked the public to avoid the area while they cleared the scene.

Streets were blocked off for two blocks in every direction as of 6:30 a.m.

It's unclear at this point what caused the standoff to begin in the first place.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists continues to gather information.