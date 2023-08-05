SWAT responds to City Heights, man with knife surrenders

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it sent a SWAT team to a house in City Heights as a man wielding a knife barricaded himself inside on Saturday.

According to police, the initial call about the incident came in a little before 7:30 a.m. Saturday, when someone reported a man with a knife broke into a house's open window.

Officers responded to the intersection of 45th Street and Myrtle Avenue, where the man barricaded himself inside the house and refused to come out for hours.

SDPD Lt. Jack Pearson later told ABC 10News that the suspect broke into his parents' house and refused to leave until they gave him money, threatening them with the knife. The suspect did not cut anyone, and the victims managed to get out of the home, Pearson says.

Negotiators joined the SWAT team on the scene in an effort to get the man to come out peacefully, according to SDPD.

SWAT personnel used smoke and a loud speaker to get the suspect out of the house, avoiding using force in the process, Pearson says.

At a little before 3:15 p.m., the man surrendered peacefully, Pearson says.

The suspect faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, according to SDPD.

Police were on the scene for roughly seven hours.