SWAT responds to barricaded suspect on Hotel Circle North in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says a SWAT team has been on the scene of a barricaded suspect on Hotel Circle North for several hours.

Officers told ABC 10News that the SWAT unit was dispatched to the 1400 block of Hotel Circle North after SDPD got a call around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, about a man violating a domestic violence restraining order. The caller reported to police that the suspect entered what appeared to be either a hotel room or a unit at an apartment complex.

After the suspect ignored officers' commands and refused to exit the room, the SWAT team was called in out of an "abundance of caution," according to SDPD's watch commander.

It is unclear at this point if the suspect was armed.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has sent a photojournalist to the area to gather more information.

