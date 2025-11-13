SUV veers off SR-52 in San Carlos, crashes into pole; driver killed

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 66-year-old woman was killed Wednesday when the SUV she was driving veered off a freeway exit near Mission Trails Regional Park and crashed into a light pole.

The traffic fatality took place on the connector from eastbound state Route 52 to Mast Boulevard in San Carlos shortly after noon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim died at the scene of the accident, CHP public affairs Officer Michael Wessendorf. Her name was withheld pending family notification.

