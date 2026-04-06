Suspicious death in Vista prompts homicide investigation

VISTA (CNS) - Deputies from the Vista Sheriff's Station have arrested a 26-year-old man suspected of killing a male victim in that city, authorities said Saturday.

Arturo Garcia Morales was arrested Friday in connection with the murder of Jose Garcia Ramirez, the San Diego County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The arrest came after an autopsy performed on Ramirez Wednesday showed trauma to the head may have caused him to suffer a brain bleed, sheriff's officials said.

"Based on these findings, the sheriff's Homicide Unit responded and has assumed responsibility for the investigation," the sheriff's office stated.

Morales was taken into custody in the 400 block of Seagaze Drive in Oceanside and booked into the Vista Detention Facility on a charge of suspicion of murder. He was being held without bail.

The investigation into Ramirez's death continued, according to the statement.

He was found dead with no obvious signs of trauma in a vacant lot Monday in the 1200 block of Hacienda Drive, near state Route 78, sheriff's officials said.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330. Calls made after hours should be directed to 858-868-3200. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

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