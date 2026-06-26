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Suspects sought, reward offered in 2011 deadly shooting in Mountain View

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San Diego County Crime Stoppers
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Posted

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police sought the public's help in identifying the suspects responsible for a 2011 fatal drive-by shooting in San Diego's Mountain View neighborhood.

Christopher Dunn, 28, was shot on April 20, 2011. San Diego police responded to reports of a drive-by shooting at 10:47 p.m. in the 200 block of Catania Street, where they found Dunn suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Dunn was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries three days later, police reported.

Witnesses told investigators the suspects fled in a 1990s white, two- door sedan with tinted windows, similar to a Honda Accord. The vehicle was occupied by two men, the department stated.

Authorities urged anyone with further information about the murder to call the SDPD's Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or the Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 was offered.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
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