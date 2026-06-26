Suspects sought, reward offered in 2011 deadly shooting in Mountain View

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police sought the public's help in identifying the suspects responsible for a 2011 fatal drive-by shooting in San Diego's Mountain View neighborhood.

Christopher Dunn, 28, was shot on April 20, 2011. San Diego police responded to reports of a drive-by shooting at 10:47 p.m. in the 200 block of Catania Street, where they found Dunn suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Dunn was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries three days later, police reported.

Witnesses told investigators the suspects fled in a 1990s white, two- door sedan with tinted windows, similar to a Honda Accord. The vehicle was occupied by two men, the department stated.

Authorities urged anyone with further information about the murder to call the SDPD's Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or the Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 was offered.

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