Suspects face attempted murder, carjacking charges after crime spree

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two suspects deputies say are behind a crime spree that started in Imperial Beach and ended at LA Fitness in Encinitas Wednesday night are facing at least a dozen charges each, including attempted murder.

Deputies arrested Calvin Brown, 26, on 19 charges and Rolaena Blunt, 19, on 12 charges.

Scanners captured the moments the two began their alleged crime spree in Imperial Beach around 5 p.m. Wednesday night.

Deputies said a 36-year-old woman was in the leg by Brown. Luckily, her injuries are not life-threatening.

From there, the two are accused of opening fire in Valencia Park, robbing a smoke shop in North Park, and then being involved in a rollover crash on the I-805 before stealing another car in Kearny Mesa.

While on the run, the two made their way to this Cardiff neighborhood off of Nobley Street.

Residents described the moments they saw the two carjack a delivery driver.

"One of the victims was delivering diapers to my residence. They were a driver and they had gotten out of their car and apparently, the girl and the gentleman how were running up the street and just opportunistic sort of issue they saw the guy out of the car pulled a pistol on them apparently told him to give him the keys and then sped off the vehicle," said a resident who did not want to be identified for safety reasons.

He said he took his family to safety when he saw the suspects had a gun.

We learned the two stole that car because they crashed the one they stole in Kearny Mesa into a home down the street.

As the suspects left the neighborhood they are accused of firing shots down the street.

Deputies said they were followed by a Good Samaritan.

Residents I spoke to say this isn't typical in their area.

“It’s at the beach community so not many of us have ac we have our doors and windows open I’ve had my garage door open and luckily I didn’t happen with that we were all outside in the front," said a resident.

Deputies caught up with the two at a gym less than two miles away in Encinitas.

They found the two with a handgun and ammunition.