Crime spree in multiple areas around San Diego County ends with two arrested

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Authorities arrested two individuals in connection with a spate of criminal activities in four distinct areas around San Diego County Wednesday evening.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, authorities received a call at 5:16 p.m. about a shooting at Imperial Beach at the 1100 block of Lauden Lane.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found someone suffering from a gunshot wound, and the victim was taken to UCSD Hospital. There is no word on their condition.

There was another shooting incident reported by the San Diego Police Department less than an hour after the first one. The incident took place in the 5100 block of Coban Street in Valencia Park at 6:11 p.m. Fortunately, no one was hurt, but the police found bullet casings at the scene. It was discovered that the shooter escaped in a stolen white convertible, which was reported to have been carjacked a few days earlier from Barrio Logan.

According to SDSO, a smoke shop in North Park was robbed by a Black man about 30 minutes after the Valencia Park shooting. The robbery occurred at 6:41 p.m. in the 3000 block of El Cajon Boulevard, and the suspect's car matched the description of the white convertible involved in the shooting. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries related to the robbery.

After the robbery, a white convertible was in a rollover crash on North 805 and Clairemont Mesa Blvd around 6:47 p.m. Shortly after the accident, authorities reported another carjacking incident involving a burgundy Nissan Versa at 6:51 p.m. in the 5400 block of Convoy Ct in Kearny Mesa. This happened at Kearny Lodge Mobile Home Park.

At 7:10 p.m., the sheriff's department says there was an armed carjacking in the 800 block of Nolbey Street and Villa Cardiff Drive in Cardiff. The carjacker allegedly used a gun to steal a Ford Fusion and the suspect shot at the victim but didn't strike them.

Deputies were able to apprehend two suspects and arrested them at the intersection of El Camino Real and Encinitas Blvd in Encinitas.