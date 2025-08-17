Suspected intoxicated driver in custody for hit-and-run crash in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) — A suspected drunken motorist is in custody for his vehicle allegedly striking and killing a man who was pushing a shopping cart Sunday morning in El Cajon, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched at 1 a.m. to reports of a crash near the intersection of Chase and Avocado avenues, where a vehicle struck a fire hydrant and power pole, said Lt. Joe Crawford of the El Cajon Police Department.

"The damaged fire hydrant sent water gushing into the air, and the power pole had been sheared," Crawford said. "Callers also reported that a pedestrian pushing a shopping cart had been struck and appeared to be deceased."

Paramedics sent to the location pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene. The vehicle and motorist fled the crash prior to police arrival, he said.

"Utilizing automated license plate readers, officers identified a white GMC SUV captured immediately after the collision," he said. "The vehicle was located unoccupied in the 500 block of Sandalwood Drive with an airbag deployed and damage consistent with the crash."

Officers were able to contact the motorist, at a nearby residence, who "displayed signs of intoxication," Crawford said.

He was taken into custody without incident.