Suspected DUI driver crashes into Chula Vista Police car

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A Chula Vista police officer who was hit by a suspected drunk driver this morning was recovering in a hospital, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Olympic Parkway and Santa Venetia Street, and was witnessed by other officers nearby who were not involved in the crash, according to a Chula Vista Police Department statement.

``A white, four-door sedan drove at a high rate of speed through the intersection against a solid red light and collided with an on-duty Chula Vista police marked patrol vehicle,'' the statement said.

The other officers immediately began rendering medical aid to the on-

duty officer and the occupants of the car that hit him, according to the statement.

``The two occupants of the sedan sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a nearby trauma center,'' police said. ``The officer driving the police vehicle also sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was also transported to a trauma center.''

CVPD Lt. Matt Smith told City News Service that the officer was hospitalized with moderate injuries and is expected to recover. No other injuries were reported.

Alcohol intoxication was believed to be a factor in the collision and an unidentified man was arrested, police added.

The CVPD Traffic Division responded to the scene and is handling the investigation. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has additional information was asked to contact 619-476-5320 or call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Witnesses can also submit anonymous tips online at p3tips.com/409.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.