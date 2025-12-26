Suspected DUI driver arrested after high-speed chase in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A driver who led police on a high-speed chase exceeding 100 mph was arrested and charged with suspicion of DUI in Oceanside today.

Oceanside Police Lt. Jon Dominique said a call came in about 4:30 a.m. Friday from a witness reporting erratic behavior from a vehicle driver near College Boulevard and state Route 76.

"The witness reported a suspect throwing beer out of a vehicle and driving around at a very high rate of speed nearly striking a few

pedestrians," Dominique said. "Oceanside Police Officers later caught up with the vehicle on SR-76 and Airport Road. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which led to a high-speed chase at speeds exceeding 100 mph."

Dominique said the chase by Oceanside police across multiple North County freeways proceeded westbound on SR-76, southbound on Interstate 5, then eastbound on state Route 78, before exiting the freeway at Emerald Drive in Vista.

"The suspect pulled into a Vista apartment complex and was taken into custody with the assistance of sheriff's deputies," said Dominique, who added that the unidentified suspect was charged with felony evading and two counts of suspicion of driving under the influence.

There were no injuries reported.