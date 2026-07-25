Suspected drunken motorist strikes scooter rider in Rancho Bernardo area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 27-year-old motorist was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving for allegedly driving through a red light in the Rancho Bernardo community of San Diego and striking a 41-year-old man riding an electric scooter, leaving him with ``imminently life-threatening '' injuries, authorities said today.

The 41-year-old was riding the scooter northbound in the 11100 block of Camino Del Norte, in the east crosswalk, when he was struck about 9:50 p.m. Friday by a westbound 2005 Honda Pilot that allegedly drove through a red light, the San Diego Police Department reported.

"The 27-year-old male entered the intersection of Camino Del Norte and Paseo Montanoso against a red light and struck the 41-year-old male,'' according to a police statement. ``The 41-year-old male was transported to a hospital, where it was determined his injuries were imminently life-threatening.''

The 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.

There was no other immediate information available.

Anyone with information regarding the crash was urged to call Crime

Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

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