Suspected drug dealer arrested in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) - A 64-year-old man suspected of dealing drugs and allegedly violating a restraining order was arrested last week in East San Diego County, the San Diego County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Deputies from the Rancho San Diego station approached the suspect, later identified as Bradley White, sitting in a vehicle Friday morning in the 900 block of Gillespie Drive in Spring Valley, according to sheriff's officials. White had an active arrest warrant, they added.

During a vehicle search, deputies allegedly found 138 grams of methamphetamine stored in multiple bags, a digital scale, hundreds of empty baggies, $873 in cash, $7,035 in money orders, a replica firearm and two rounds of ammunition.

Among the items located, several were suspected to be stolen, which included a large bag of collector coins, a bulk quantity of collector comic books, two boxes filled with designer watches and several boxes with silverware and jewelry, the sheriff's office reported.

White was arrested for the pre-existing arrest warrant, suspicion of a controlled substance for sale and felon in possession of ammunition. He was booked into the San Diego Central Jail, and is currently being held on $105,000 bail.

White had previous offenses and is legally prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities urged anyone who believes the potential stolen items may belong to them to call the sheriff's station at 619-660-7090.

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