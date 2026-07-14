Suspected car thief, 19, arrested after pursuit through San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (CNS) - A 19-year-old car theft suspect was arrested after allegedly leading San Diego County Sheriff's Office deputies through San Marcos and bailing out in a park, authorities said Monday.

The arrest of Johan Carranza Acosta occurred Sunday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

An Automatic License Plate Recognition system alerted deputies that a stolen white 2022 Kia Forte compact car was northbound on Nordahl Road at Montiel Road, sheriff's officials said. Deputies spotted the car in the Stater Bros. parking lot at 1330 E. Mission Road and attempted a traffic stop.

Acosta failed to stop and deputies pursued him at speeds of up to 80 mph until he bailed out at Hollandia Park and attempted to run away, sheriff's officials said. He was caught after a short foot pursuit.

Acosta displayed signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance so he was taken to Kaiser Hospital for medical clearance, officials said. He was booked into the Vista Detention Facility for suspicion of evading a peace officer with disregard for public safety, auto theft and possession of a stolen vehicle.

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