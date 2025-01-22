Evacuees of the Lilac fire in Bonsall hope to return to their homes Tuesday night.

BONSALL, Calif. (KGTV) — It was a terrifying and tiring twelve hours for Tim Krause. He stopped by the Red Cross' temporary evacuation center at the Riverview Evangelical Church Tuesday morning with his dog and cat.

He woke up just after midnight to an alert on his phone.

"Went outside, and the flames over the ridge were 60 , 70 feet high," said Krause.

The fire started off Lilac Road near Old Highway 395 around 12:30 am. Strong Santa Ana winds, dry conditions, and rugged terrain made stopping it difficult. The fire was spreading dangerously fast and threatening homes.

"The big plane was going woo woo, woo, woo, and we looked out, and there were flames everywhere, " said Francis Smith.

Firefighters were able to use two helicopters to drop 21,000 gallons of water over a six-hour period.

By daybreak, the wind was calm, and firefighters were able to stop the fire at around 85 acres. Two homes sustained minor damage.

Roughly 330 people evacuated and were anxious to return home.

"This is awful to have to escape your home at one in the morning, put your babies in the car, and make sure they’re safe. I took nothing, just my babies and their food," said Smith.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.