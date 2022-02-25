Suspect who was fatally shot by deputy in Otay Mesa identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Authorities Thursday publicly identified the auto-theft suspect who was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy in Otay Mesa after allegedly running down the lawman and another deputy with a vehicle.

Mizael Corrales, 31, died at the scene of the law enforcement shooting in the 2400 block of Roll Drive about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The events that led to the fatal gunfire began a short time earlier, when deputies spotted a stolen vehicle occupied by three people, SDPD Lt. Andra Brown said.

"Deputies were able to remove two passengers from the vehicle," Brown said. "The driver did not comply with deputies' orders and instead ... attempted to drive away and struck two deputies, knocking them to the ground."

At that point, sheriff's Detective Anthony Garcia, opened fire on the fleeing driver. The vehicle continued on for a short distance, striking two patrol vehicles before coming to a stop, Brown said.

Garcia, a 16-year member of the sheriff's department, and the other deputy struck by the suspect's vehicle were treated for minor injuries, according to police.

The SDPD is investigating the shooting because it occurred in San Diego.