Suspect sought in truck arson, possible shooting in Kearny Mesa

KEARNY MESA (CNS) - Police were searching for a suspected arsonist Sunday who was wanted in a truck fire and possible shot fired in a Kearny Mesa business parking lot.

At 10:30 a.m. Sunday, police and fire officials received a report about a truck arson and possible shots fired in front of a store in the 9500 block of Chesapeake Drive, San Diego Police Department Lt. Christian Sharp told OnScene TV.

The lieutenant said the suspect used an accelerant to light the white Toyota truck on fire. When approached by the truck's owner, the suspect displayed a handgun and a shot may have been fired, he said.

Sharp also said the truck owner saw the suspect throwing a "Molotov cocktail" at the truck, but investigators from the Metro Arson Task Force were examining the scene to determine exactly what started the fire. Multiple businesses had security cameras and authorities will examine the footage.

There were no injuries reported, the lieutenant said.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle with another person, Sharp said.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.