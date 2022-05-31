Suspect sought after man shot in Helix High school parking lot

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – Police are searching for a suspect who shot a 20-year-old man inside the Helix High School parking lot in La Mesa on Monday evening.

La Mesa Police Department said they received a report about gunshots heard in the area of the high school’s parking lot near Normal Avenue and Lowell Street at around 6:19 p.m. Two cars were seen leaving the parking lot after the shots were heard.

The school was closed for the Memorial Day holiday.

An officer found the victim inside a parked car along the 4200 block of Parks Avenue with gunshot wounds on his leg during the search. The officer administered first aid, and the victim was taken to the hospital with injuries considered non-life-threatening.

Police said the suspected shooter is in his 20s, wearing a white tank top and blue jeans. He was last seen leaving the parking lot in a mid-2000s tan or gold Toyota sedan.

Neither the victim nor the suspect is believed to have any connection with the high school. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call La Mesa police at 619-667-1400 or Crime Stoppers' anonymous free tip line at 888-580-TIPS. You can also submit a tip at www.sdcrimestoppers.com.

