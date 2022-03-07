Suspect sought after man shot in chest in Bay Terraces

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A man in his early 20s was shot in the chest Sunday in the Bay Terraces neighborhood.

Officers found the man shot t about 3:25 p.m. Sunday in the 6600 block of Potomac Street, Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department said.

The victim was hospitalized and treated for a gunshot wound to the chest. His condition was not immediately available.

The officer said police were searching for a man driving a black Jeep or dark SUV, last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants.

