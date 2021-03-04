Suspect reportedly steals Amazon truck making deliveries in San Diego's Bay Terraces neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A suspect was detained Wednesday after reportedly stealing an Amazon tuck making deliveries in San Diego’s Bay Terraces neighborhood.

According to police, an Amazon employee was delivering packages on Panamint Row in the neighborhood around 2:30 p.m.

The driver stepped out of her truck to deliver packages when authorities say someone got into the truck and drove away.

Police say the suspect was only able to make it a few miles before backing the truck up on a dead-end street near the 1000 block of South 4th Street.

Amazon employees were able to track the truck and say either one or two men were seen running away from the vehicle.

Police arrived and handcuffed a woman found inside the vehicle.