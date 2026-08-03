Suspect jailed in fatal Valencia Park shooting

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A suspect is behind bars in connection with a shooting that left a man dead last month near Valencia Park, authorities reported.

Randy Killens, 63, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of gunning down 28-year-old Leano Edrozo in the 400 block of South 58th Street on July 15, according to the San Diego Police Department.

At about 5 p.m. that day, patrol officers responding to reports of a shooting in a residential area north of Division Street and just east of Interstate 805 arrived to find Edrozo suffering from a gunshot wound, SDPD acting Lt. Victor Rodriguez said.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have disclosed no suspected motive for the slaying, though they have said that Killens and Edrozo knew one another.

Killens was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Killens pleaded not guilty on Monday afternoon to charges of murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

He remains jailed without bail following Monday's arraignment.

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