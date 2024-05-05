Suspect injured in Bonsall deputy-involved shooting identified

FALLBROOK, Calif. (KGTV) — A suspect was shot and arrested Saturday morning, causing parts of state Route 76 in North County to be temporarily shut down, authorities said.

San Diego Sheriff's deputies responded to multiple reports of an armed man along SR-76 in the Bonsall area around 11:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officials localted the suspect walking near the intersection of Mission Road and Via Montellano.

He was holding a knife in one hand and what appeared to be a Glock-style handgun in the other. Despite orders to drop the weapons, the suspect refused, officials said.

In response, both deputies discharged their firearms, striking the suspect in the legs and lower body. They then apprehended the man, identified as Patrick Wendell Lowell, and provide immediate first aid until paramedics arrived.

Lowell, a 66-year-old man from Escondido, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He now faces charges of assault, in addition to an outstanding felony warrant.

The involved deputies serve as patrol deputies from the Vista Patrol Station. The San Diego Police Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation of this deputy-involved shooting.

Individuals with information pertinent to the case are urged to contact the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.



