Deputy-involved shooting prompts SR-76 closure in North County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — BONSALL (CNS) — A suspect was shot and arrested by sheriff's deputies in Bonsall Saturday, causing state Route 76 to be temporarily shut down in both directions, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Mission Road and Via Montellano, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Multiple deputies arrived after reports were made of an armed person in the area, a department spokesperson told City News Service.

``No deputies were hurt, and a suspect is in our custody at a hospital,'' the department reported.

SR-76 remained closed between Camino Del Rey and East Vista Way.

No further information was immediately available about the suspect.

``In accordance with a Countywide Memorandum of Agreement, the San Diego Police Department is responding to conduct the investigation on the deputy-involved shooting,'' the sheriff's department said.