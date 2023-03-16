Suspect in University City-area sexual assault and groping cases arrested

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – An 18-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with a series of sexual assault and groping incidents in the University City area, San Diego Police said.

SDPD officials said Iniabasi Aniekeme Udom was taken into custody on Thursday after officers spotted him leaving his home.

Officials added, “A search warrant was served on his home and his vehicle. Additional evidence of these crimes

was found during the search. Udom was booked into the San Diego County Jail on charges including sexual assault, sexual battery, and indecent exposure.”

According to police, Udom is accused in seven cases that occurred between Jan. 2-Feb. 17 in the north University City area. The suspect allegedly groped women or exposed himself to them.

Police stated that one of the cases “rose to the level of a felony sexual assault, while the others were misdemeanor cases.”

After photos of the suspect were released to the public on Feb. 22, San Diego Police received numerous tips from the community and other law enforcement agencies regarding the cases.

In addition to the tips, witness statements and evidence gathering helped detectives identify Udom as the suspect in the cases.