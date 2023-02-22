Man sought in sexual battery, indecent exposure incidents in UTC area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police are looking for a man suspected in multiple sexual battery incidents and an indecent exposure incident in the University Towne Center neighborhood.

SDPD officials said the man is accused in four sexual battery cases and one indecent exposure case against women in these areas between Feb. 7-17:

8100 Via Kino

7900 Caminito Dia

Nobel Drive and Regents Road

9100 Judicial Drive

4000 Palmilla Drive

According to police, the women were exercising at nearby parks when they were victimized. Specifically, the parks in question were La Jolla Community Park, Doyle Community Park and Nobel Athletic Park.

Police stated: “In three of the cases, the suspect followed the women and accosted them just outside their homes. Two of the cases occurred while the women were walking down the street.”

In a news release, SDPD officials described the suspected attacker as “a Black man, 20-30 years old, 5’8”-6’0”, 165-185 pounds with an athletic/muscular build. He was also described as having short dreadlocks and brown eyes.”

At around 2:50 p.m., police released pictures of the suspected attacker.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact police. Additionally, police are urging anyone who knows an unreported victim to come forward.