Suspect in string of burglaries, vandalism in Poway identified

POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) – Authorities in Poway have identified a suspect in a series of brazen robberies and vandalism that were caught on camera earlier this week.

Cory Miracle, 33, is a suspect in a "hot prowl" residential burglary and spray-painting cars along Somerset Road on Thursday, Jan. 20, according to a tweet by the San Diego County Sheriff's Office. They said, "based on his history he may be armed with a knife."

Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911.

Poway resident Daniel Jestand show ABC 10News surveillence video Thursday of Miracle walking through Jestand’s home grabbing belongings, coming back for more, all while Jestand’s family, including three children, slept inside.

Neighbors were also seen Thursday scrubbing graffiti off of their cars. ABC 10News spotted at least three vandalized cars on Somerset Road and on Scots Way.

Anyone with information on the case can also contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.