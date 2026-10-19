Suspect in Lemon Grove arson fires, commercial vandalism arrested

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A man who allegedly set several small fires and damaged a car dealership in Lemon Grove over the weekend was behind bars Monday and facing felony charges of arson and vandalism, authorities said.

Deputies investigating a report that a person was hurling rocks through windows at the automotive business in the 6800 block of Federal Boulevard shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday detained the suspect, 47-year-old Jose Martin Garcia, near the site of the crime, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

"At the same time, the California Highway Patrol was investigating a brush fire along (state Route) 94 in the same area," Lt. Patrick Fox said. "While deputies and CHP officers were on scene, a second fire was reported in a trash can in the 6800 block of Central Avenue."

Garcia, who allegedly admitted to igniting the blazes and damaging the dealership, was arrested and booked into San Diego Central Jail. He was being held on $75,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

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