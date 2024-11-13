Watch Now
Suspect in fatal 2023 Lemon Grove shooting arrested in Minnesota

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A suspect in a shooting that left a man fatally wounded in Lemon Grove last year has been arrested in the Midwest, authorities reported Tuesday.

Daniel Ethridge, 44, was taken into custody Thursday in St. Paul, Minnesota, on theft charges and a warrant for the slaying of 39-year-old Gregory Moore on March 18, 2023, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Shortly before 10 p.m. that day, deputies responding to a report of a shooting found Moore unconscious in a vehicle at the intersection of Lemon Grove and San Miguel avenues, suffering from gunshot wounds to his body and left leg, sheriff's Lt. Michael Krugh said.

Paramedics took the San Diego resident to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities have disclosed no suspected motive for the shooting.

Sheriff's officials are arranging to extradite Ethridge to San Diego to stand trial in the case.

