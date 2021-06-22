Suspect in deadly stabbing at El Cajon bus stop arrested

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 29-year-old man suspected of fatally stabbing a homeless woman in an apparently random attack at an El Cajon bus stop was in custody Monday.

Shawn Eugene Jones of El Cajon was arrested Saturday after driving across the U.S.-Mexico border into the United States through the San Ysidro Port of Entry, authorities reported.

Jones allegedly attacked Kris Robinson, 66, near the intersection of Madison Avenue and Walter Way about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to police. She died in a hospital later in the evening.

Investigators found surveillance camera images of Jones' vehicle near the scene of the killing, El Camino Police Department Lt. Keith MacArthur said.

"They were able to quickly get that information out to other agencies to assist in finding the suspect," MacArthur said.

Detectives do not believe that Jones and Robinson knew each other.

"Police are investigating possible motives, but it is believed the suspect and the victim were strangers and the attack was random," MacArthur said.

Jones was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.