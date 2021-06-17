Woman killed in stabbing in El Cajon

EL CAJON (CNS) - A woman was stabbed to death near a bus stop in El Cajon Wednesday evening.

Officers received a call about 6:40 p.m. of a man who appeared to be homeless sitting near a pool of blood at a bus stop close to the intersection of Madison Avenue and Walter Way, according to Lt. Keith MacArthur of the El Cajon Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman who appeared to have been stabbed at least once and began performing CPR. The victim was taken to a hospital where she died, MacArthur said.

The woman's name was not disclosed and a motive for the stabbing and description of the suspect were not immediately available.

Anyone who witnessed this incident was asked to call police at 619-579- 3311 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.