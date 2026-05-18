Suspect in deadly Midway District assault case arrested in Arizona

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 60-year-old man was arrested in Arizona for an outstanding San Diego County Superior Court arrest warrant connected to the death of a 68-year-old man, authorities announced Saturday.

Officers from the San Diego Police Department responded to a report of an assault around 5:40 p.m. on Oct. 26, 2025 in the 3300 block of Midway Drive in San Diego.

Responding officers provided Brian Salatino emergency medical aid before he was transported to a hospital, where he remained in a coma.

After being hospitalized for approximately 100 days, he succumbed to his injuries and died on Feb. 3, 2026, according to the SDPD.

Western Division Investigations Bureau detectives investigated the assault and identified 60-year-old Noel Frischknecht as a person of interest.

San Diego Police Homicide Detectives assumed the investigation after Salatino's death.

On May 9, Frischknecht was arrested in Mohave County, in Arizona, by the Mohave County Sheriff's Department.

Frischknecht remained jailed in Mohave County, awaiting extradition proceedings to return him to San Diego, the SDPD announced.

Anyone with additional information was encouraged to contact the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293.

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