Suspect in deadly Escondido hit-and-run crash arrested

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) – A man was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Escondido that killed a pedestrian, police announced Wednesday.

The Escondido Police Department said 28-year-old Jose Christian Sanchez Linares, of Escondido, was located and taken into custody Tuesday night. He was booked into Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony hit-and-run in the May 29 collision that killed 31-year-old Escondido resident Freddie Olmeda.

According to police, a vehicle was heading east on Ninth Avenue when it struck Olmeda at the intersection of Ninth Avenue and Redwood Street just after 8:30 p.m. on May 29.

Police noted Olmeda “was illegally crossing 9th Avenue just east of Redwood Street when the crash occurred.”

Olmeda was taken to the hospital for treatment but died after arrival.

“A second motorist who struck the victim as he lay in the roadway was identified and contacted. Based on his statement, evidence at the scene and video evidence, he was unaware that he had struck the victim. He faces no charges,” police added.