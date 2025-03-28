Suspect in countywide crime spree arrested, faces charges

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 31-year-old man accused of a three-month crime spree for several businesses in San Diego and throughout the county amounting to thousands of dollars has been arrested, authorities announced Thursday.

Suspect Eugene Mendiola, was charged by San Diego Police Department's Northeastern Division with seven counts of commercial burglary. Mendiola allegedly used an Automated License Plate Reader -- first identifying the vehicle he was driving during the alleged crimes, according to the department.

Police officials said burglary losses amounted to $7,620 and damages amounted to $13,150 throughout the city.

Mendiola was charged by the SDPD with commercial burglary for the following:



March 15, 2024, Fay's Diner

March 15, 2025, Isabella's Mexican Food

March 15, 2025, Pizza at the Ranch

March 16, 2025, Pho Hoang Express

March 16, 2025, Fine Indian Cuisine

March 16, 2025, Pailin Thai Café

March 18, 2025, Best Pizza and Brew

Mendiola was also suspected in several other cases throughout the county last month, including Chula Vista, El Cajon, Escondido and Oceanside. He was suspected in 19 cases in total, police said.

Authorities urged anyone with information related to the burglaries to call the Northeastern Substation at 858-538-8012 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.