San Diego Police investigate burglaries at 3 Scripps Ranch restaurants

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department is investigating three burglaries that happened early Saturday morning at three restaurants in Scripps Ranch. One of the break-ins was caught on camera.

The three restaurants that were victimized were Fay's Diner; Isabela's Mexican Restaurant; and Pizza at the Ranch — all located on Scripps Ranch Boulevard.

The break-ins happened at 4:30 a.m. on March 15, according to SDPD officials.

The owner of Fay's Diner said the business's alarm company notified them of the break-in.

Surveillance video from the business shows the suspect throwing something at the glass door to break it and then making his way inside.

"Walks in, pulls a crowbar out, hammers the register for a second, and then takes his time meticulously going through the money, making sure he doesn't miss almost any coins," Josh Anderson said about what was captured on camera.

He says the man got away with $500 to $600.

The suspect hit the two other businesses the same night, also breaking through the glass on the front doors.

At the business next door, the man got away with close to $1,300, according to the cashier at Isabela's Mexican restaurant.

San Diego Police said the suspect is described as a man last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department or San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.