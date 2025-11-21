Suspect arrested in series of bronze plaque thefts at San Diego-area libraries

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An El Cajon man was arrested this week in connection with a series of thefts of bronze plaques from exterior walls at public libraries across the San Diego area, authorities reported Thursday.

Randall Ryan Balsley, 45, was taken into custody Wednesday on suspicion of stealing the metal signs at a libraries in Alpine, 4S Ranch, Imperial Beach, Lemon Grove and Rancho San Diego, according to the county Sheriff's Office.

The most recent of the crimes took place late Monday evening, when a man removed a wall plaque valued at $4,500 at Imperial Beach Library and fled with it in a white Chevrolet Silverado, sheriff's Sgt. Michael Mascarenas said.

Surveillance cameras from that library and the one in Rancho San Diego captured images of what appeared to be the same man and vehicle, the sergeant said.

During a search of Balsley's home, deputies recovered additional stolen library plaques and other evidence believed to be related to the crimes, according to sheriff's officials.

Balsley was booked into the San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of grand theft.

