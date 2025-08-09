Suspect arrested in series of arson fires in Oceanside’s Loma Alta neighborhood

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Oceanside police and fire officials said they have arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for a series of intentionally set vegetation fires in the city’s Loma Alta neighborhood.

Authorities said the arrest occurred around 1:20 a.m. Saturday after targeted surveillance led investigators to the suspect, who was allegedly caught in the act of starting a fire. The arrest follows a joint investigation by the Oceanside Police and Fire Departments into approximately 14 fires reported since July 30 near the intersection of El Camino Real and Oceanside Boulevard.

“This arrest is the result of outstanding collaboration between Oceanside Police and Fire investigators,” said Blake Dorse, Oceanside Fire Division Chief. “The swift and coordinated actions of both agencies have played a critical role in safeguarding our community.”

Investigators believe the suspect acted alone, but the case remains active. No additional information about the suspect has been released.