Suspect arrested in fatal Mission Hills hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man who police suspect was involved in a fatal hit-and-run last month in Mission Hills has been arrested, the San Diego Police Department announced today.

On March 6, a 69-year-old man was hit and killed by a white Dodge Challenger, initial reports said.

The victim was walking in the roadway of the 2100 block of Hancock Street when he was hit by the vehicle, which continued driving and left the area, police said. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

After an investigation by SDPD Traffic Investigators, 58-year-old William Christian of San Diego was taken into custody the morning of April 17 on Pringle Street. He was booked into a county jail for a felony hit and run.

SDPD says it has identified a 2017 Dodge Challenger, with California plate 7WWM511, as the suspect vehicle in the crash; however, it has not been found at this point.

The investigation is ongoing, and anybody with information is encouraged to call SDPD at 858-495-7823 or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip at 888-580-8477.