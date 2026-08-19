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Suspect arrested in fatal beating of neighbor who tried to break up fight

San Diego police sdpd cruiser
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San Diego police cruiser
San Diego police sdpd cruiser
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SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 36-year-old man was arrested in connection with the fatal beating of a neighbor who tried to break up a fight involving his nephew outside a Mt. Hope apartment complex, authorities said Tuesday.

Hector Esquivel was taken into custody about 3 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of H Street in Chula Vista, according to the San Diego Police Department. He was booked into San Diego County Jail on suspicion of murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

The assault occurred just before 11 p.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of Island Avenue. Officers responding to a report of a person down found the 46-year-old victim lying on the ground suffering from blunt force trauma to his head. Paramedics took the man to a hospital, where he later died. His name has not yet been released.

Police said the victim had stepped outside his apartment to interrupt a brawl among four men: his nephew, Esquivel --- who also resided at the complex --- and two other individuals. During the altercation, Esquivel allegedly struck the victim in the head at least twice with a blunt object before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the attack was asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2315 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
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