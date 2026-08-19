Suspect arrested in fatal beating of neighbor who tried to break up fight

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 36-year-old man was arrested in connection with the fatal beating of a neighbor who tried to break up a fight involving his nephew outside a Mt. Hope apartment complex, authorities said Tuesday.

Hector Esquivel was taken into custody about 3 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of H Street in Chula Vista, according to the San Diego Police Department. He was booked into San Diego County Jail on suspicion of murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

The assault occurred just before 11 p.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of Island Avenue. Officers responding to a report of a person down found the 46-year-old victim lying on the ground suffering from blunt force trauma to his head. Paramedics took the man to a hospital, where he later died. His name has not yet been released.

Police said the victim had stepped outside his apartment to interrupt a brawl among four men: his nephew, Esquivel --- who also resided at the complex --- and two other individuals. During the altercation, Esquivel allegedly struck the victim in the head at least twice with a blunt object before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the attack was asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2315 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

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