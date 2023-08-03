Suspect arrested in deadly Spring Valley July 4 shooting

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) – A documented gang member was arrested in connection with a shooting outside of a party in Spring Valley that left a 25-year-old man dead.

San Diego County sheriff’s officials on Thursday announced 20-year-old Trevion G’shon Austin was taken into custody earlier this week on a murder charge and an attempted murder charge related to the death of Fernando Kevin Villegas and the shooting of 22-year-old Kaulana “Dustin” Hernandez Liu.

Officials said a witness called just after 10 p.m. on July 4 to report hearing multiple gunshots and seeing a man lying on the street in the 2700 block of Central Avenue.

Responding deputies found the victim, later identified as Villegas, with “several gunshot wounds to his upper torso.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to sheriff’s officials, Liu arrived at a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm. He was treated for the injury and released.

Sheriff’s officials stated: “Liu and Villegas arrived at the location because a friend of theirs was hosting a party. When they got out of their vehicle there was a group of people standing in the area. Almost immediately, Liu and Villegas were shot by one of the members of that group. The suspect was later identified as 20-year-old Trevion G'shon Austin. Austin is a documented Eastside Piru gang member on juvenile probation for stabbing a victim.”

Investigators have not yet determined the relationship between the victims and the suspect, and details on the events that led up to the shooting, as well as a motive, were unclear.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the sheriff’s Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200.

Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.