Man killed in Spring Valley shooting

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) – A shooting in a Spring Valley neighborhood late Tuesday evening left a man dead, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies were dispatched to the 2700 block of Central Avenue just after 10 p.m. due to a reported shooting.

Deputies arrived to find a man down with at least one gunshot wound to his body.

Despite life-saving measures, the unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A description of the suspected shooter was not immediately available.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating the incident.