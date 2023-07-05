Watch Now
Man killed in Spring Valley shooting

Posted at 6:14 AM, Jul 05, 2023
SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) – A shooting in a Spring Valley neighborhood late Tuesday evening left a man dead, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies were dispatched to the 2700 block of Central Avenue just after 10 p.m. due to a reported shooting.

Deputies arrived to find a man down with at least one gunshot wound to his body.

Despite life-saving measures, the unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A description of the suspected shooter was not immediately available.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

