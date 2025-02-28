Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at Lemon Grove park

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) – A suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting at a Lemon Grove park that left a man dead, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

Sheriff’s officials said 26-year-old Andrew Gomez Cardona was taken into custody at a home in the 900 block of S. Magnolia Avenue in El Cajon on Thursday.

Cardona was jailed on suspicion of fatally shooting Anthony Trujillo during an altercation at Kunkel Park on Feb. 23. Details on how the incident unfolded were not immediately known.

Deputies responding to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon incident arrived at the park to find an injured Trujillo lying on the ground.

Deputies and paramedics performed emergency aid on Trujillo before he was taken to the hospital.

Trujillo, 51, died after arriving at the hospital, according to sheriff’s officials; the Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim’s cause of death was a gunshot to his neck.

Sheriff’s Homicide Unit detectives identified Cardona as the suspect in the case, and investigators were able to locate him with assistance from the U.S. Marshals San Diego Fugitive Task Force, the Sheriff's Office Special Enforcement Detail, East County Regional Gang Task Force/Street Team, and the Lemon Grove Substation deputies.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or 858-868-3200.

Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.