Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sheriff's Department investigates deadly shooting in Lemon Grove

San Diego County sheriff's deputies
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
San Diego County Sheriff's Department
San Diego County sheriff's deputies
Posted
and last updated

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff's Department is actively investigating a shooting in Lemon Grove that left one person dead Sunday afternoon.

Authorities responded to reports of the shooting on the 8100 block of Lemon Grove Way around 12:40 p.m.

Responding Sheriff deputies at the scene said they were able to locate a man with a gunshot wound in the head.

Authorities confirmed the victim was transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital for medical treatment, but was later pronounced dead.

This scene remains active. The Sheriff's Department is actively searching for the suspect in the area.

San Diego Sheriff's Watch Commander told ABC 10News the suspect is a Hispanic male adult, about 120 lbs, wearing a light blue sweatshirt with blue jeans. The suspect was also seen wearing a backpack and riding an electric scooter.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here For More Stories

Click Here For More Stories