Suspect arrested in deadly El Cajon shooting

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A suspect was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in El Cajon, authorities said Thursday.

Chantell Stephen Tompkins, 36, allegedly gunned down 30-year-old Andre Carrol in a neighborhood near the intersection of Interstate 8 and state Route 67 early Wednesday, according to the El Cajon Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of gunfire found Carrol mortally wounded in the 800 block of Sandalwood Drive about 12:30 a.m., ECPD Lt. Keith MacArthur said. Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses reported seeing a possible suspect leaving the area in a box truck, MacArthur said. Patrol personnel caught up with the vehicle on westbound I-8 near Interstate 15 in Mission Valley, pulled it over and arrested the suspect.

Tompkins was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder.

Police disclosed no suspected motive for the shooting, and the relationship between the suspect and victim, if any, was unclear.