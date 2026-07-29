Suspect arrested in deadly East Village stabbing

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Police arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with a deadly stabbing in San Diego’s East Village earlier this month.

According to the San Diego Police Department, Marques Kelly was taken into custody on July 26 and booked into San Diego County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Police did not release any additional details on Kelly’s arrest.

On July 15, just before 10:15 p.m., SDPD officers responded to a reported assault in the 300 block of Park Boulevard. Officers arrive to find a man with a stab wound lying on the sidewalk.

Despite life-saving measures, the victim — identified as Corey Shine — died at the scene.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2315 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.