Suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting in East Village nearly a month later

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department said officers arrested the suspect on Thursday morning in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on Feb. 18 in the East Village area nearly a month later.

Police identified the suspect as 44-year-old Tashaughn Jackson. Police arrested him in El Cajon around 10:30 a.m. during a traffic stop on westbound Interstate 8 near the Main Street exit, where he was then booked for murder.

The shooting left Ali Jabbar, a 43-year-old San Diego resident, dead. Police said Jabbar was walking with a group of people on the sidewalk of 600 16th Street when Jackson intentionally targeted Jabbar and not the people around him.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

