East Village shooting leaves one dead, suspect at large

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police Department homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in the East Village neighborhood that left a man dead Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened at 3:05 p.m. at Market Street and 16th Street, according to SDPD Watch Commander John Buttle.

SDPD on X said, "16th Street will be closed between Market Street and G Street for the police investigation. This closure will last several hours."

There is no suspect information at this time, according to Buttle.

