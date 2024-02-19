Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

East Village shooting leaves one dead, suspect at large

east village shooting
KGTV
A shooting in East Village on Sunday afternoon left a man dead.
east village shooting
Posted at 7:10 PM, Feb 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-18 23:12:52-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police Department homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in the East Village neighborhood that left a man dead Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened at 3:05 p.m. at Market Street and 16th Street, according to SDPD Watch Commander John Buttle.

SDPD on X said, "16th Street will be closed between Market Street and G Street for the police investigation. This closure will last several hours."

There is no suspect information at this time, according to Buttle.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists gathers the latest information.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Nominate a Leader Today!