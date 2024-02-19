East Village shooting leaves one dead, suspect at large

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police Department homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in the East Village neighborhood that left a man dead Sunday afternoon.
The shooting happened at 3:05 p.m. at Market Street and 16th Street, according to SDPD Watch Commander John Buttle.
SDPD on X said, "16th Street will be closed between Market Street and G Street for the police investigation. This closure will last several hours."
There is no suspect information at this time, according to Buttle.
