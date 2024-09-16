Suspect arrested in Barrio Logan double homicide

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of two men in the Barrio Logan neighborhood on Saturday night, according to San Diego Police.

Guillermo David Gonzalez, of National City, was taken into custody early Sunday morning in Rosemead, California. He was arrested after law enforcement located a stolen white 2012 Kia Forte he had allegedly fled in, police said.

Gonzalez has been booked into San Diego County Jail on two counts of murder, one count of carjacking, and one count of robbery.

The shooting occurred around 9:39 p.m. on Saturday in the 1700 block of Newton Avenue. Officers responded to reports of gunfire and found two men with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, an 18-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, a 23-year-old man, was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Both victims, believed to be recent immigrants from Venezuela, have not yet been publicly named as authorities notify their families.

According to police, Gonzalez allegedly stole the Kia belonging to one of the victims after opening fire. "Once in the car, the man realized there was a female in the backseat. He ordered her out of the car and fled in the Kia," officials said.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the case. Anyone with information is urged to contact the San Diego Police Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.