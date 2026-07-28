Suspect arrested in attempted carjacking at Lemon Grove trolley station

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) – A suspect in an attempted carjacking at a Lemon Grove trolley station Tuesday morning was arrested by deputies.

Just before 8 a.m., deputies were sent to the Massachusetts Avenue Trolley Station (1787 San Altos Place) due to a reported carjacking, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials said the victim was sitting in the passenger seat of a 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 when 30-year-old Israel Sanchez approached the vehicle and entered the driver’s side.

“The victim attempted to push Sanchez out of the vehicle as Sanchez struggled with the victim inside the truck. During the struggle, Sanchez was able to shift the vehicle into drive, causing it to roll forward. Moments later, Sanchez exited the truck and fled the area,” sheriff’s officials said in a statement.

Deputies searched the area for Sanchez and eventually located him in a driveway in the 1800 block of Lemon Grove Avenue.

Sanchez was arrested without incident, and officials said the victim — who was not injured in the incident — “positively identified” Sanchez as the suspect in the attempted carjacking.

Sanchez is expected to be booked into San Diego Central Jail.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 858-868-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.